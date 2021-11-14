The Marine Toys for Tots Program is preparing for another Christmas season. Pick up and return applications by Dec. 10 at New Century Hospice, 301 Hospital Drive Suite 101 in Corsicana, and the Corsicana Housing Authority, 1360 N. 13th St.
You can drop off unwrapped toys until Dec. 10 to the following locations: Lynda Housley State Farm, New Century Hospice, Family Foot and Ankle Clinic, Kindred at Home, Brinson Ford, Brinson Dodge, Keller Williams, Edward Jones and Russell Stover.
The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.
The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children.
For more information, please call the Navarro County Toys for a Tots Coordinator Kelly Lovett with New Century Hospice at 903-467-3232.
