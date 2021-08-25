The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is now accepting grant applications for the Community Outdoor Outreach Program. CO-OP provides grant funding to tax-exempt organizations for programs that engage under-represented populations in TPWD mission-oriented activities. These grants support community-based conservation and outdoor recreation activities such as archery, fishing, camping, hiking, hunting, nature education and more.
CO-OP was established by TPWD in 1996 and has awarded more than $22 million in outdoor program grants over the past 25 years. Funds are derived from a dedicated portion of the state sales tax collected on sporting goods and distributed to organizations within the state of Texas through a competitive grant process each year. Grant awards range between $5,000 - $60,000 and can be used to support personnel, training, travel, food, park fees and program supplies.
The deadline to submit a CO-OP grant application is 5 p.m. Nov. 1. Applications are available now online and grant awards will be announced on March 1, 2022.
CO-OP staff will host a Grant Writing Webinar at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. This online webinar will discuss grant program requirements, provide an overview of the application process, review the scoring criteria, and answer questions from applicants. Register for the webinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2061593515098859536
For more information and to apply, please visit tpwd.texas.gov/business/grants/recreation-grants/community-outdoor-outreach-program-co-op-grants.
