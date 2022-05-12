A train struck and killed a woman Wednesday afternoon near South 15th Street in Corsicana.
According to Chief of Police Robert Johnson, the train conductor reported a Black woman, who appeared to be in her 30s, sitting on the track next to some of her belongings. The conductor told police as blew his whistle and tried to stop, the woman slowly attempted to get up but he was not able to stop in time, striking and killing her.
Johnson said police were able to identify the woman as a former Corsicana resident but are withholding her name pending notification of next of kin. The woman’s remains were sent for an autopsy to determine if she was under the influence of any substances.
This is a developing story and more information will follow as it becomes available.
