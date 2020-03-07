Corsicana will soon have a new entertainment venue as Altitude Trampoline Park prepares to open this spring.
As part of this expansive project, park developers opened Altitude H2O, an inflatable obstacle course located on the property's small lake, last summer.
The group of investors and developers behind the project, known as Corsicana Water and Adventure Park, doing business as Splashicana, has partnered with Altitude to provide Corsicana residents and visitors with a multi-feature entertainment venue.
Faced with several delays, mostly attributed to record rainfall and flooding, the Splashicana's development has taken longer than expected. Now the much anticipated trampoline park promises to provide year-round entertainment and a boost to the local economy by creating 50 new jobs.
“I guess I was just stubborn,” said John McClung, the CWAP general partner and park manager. “I just felt like Corsicana really needed something like this. We hope to put a new face on Corsicana when the whole park is developed.”
The 30,000 square foot building isn't simply trampolines, but also features climbing walls, an inflatable obstacle course, dodgeball and basketball areas, and fun features for all ages and abilities. The trampoline park will also host birthday parties, Toddler Time, and other special events throughout the year.
“Everybody we've talked to has been really excited,” McClung said. “I think a lot of people can't believe Corsicana is getting something like this – and it's not just a Corsicana project, it'll draw people in from a radius of at least 30 miles or more.”
