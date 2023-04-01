The City of Trinidad not only has a new restaurant called “Whistestop,” but the town itself is propelling forward like a fast-moving train with energy not seen in that area for some time and a lot of the momentum is because of the Nexpoint Towers Scholar Program at Southern Methodist University.
This selective, multidisciplinary minor program in Public Policy and International Affairs is for students with varying backgrounds, but who want to focus on policy-making in the real world. This class of ten Juniors partner with community and policy makers for hands-on experience and this year they are working directly with Trindad focusing on small business development, neighborhood development, and workforce development opportunities.
Maribeth Kuenzi, Associate Professor and Director of the Albert W. Niemi Center for Economic Growth and Leadership Development at SMU, has played an integral role in coordinating between SMU and Trinidad.
Kuenzi and her partner, Jonathan Bowman, are weekend residents of Trindad and they saw the first steps that Steven Haynes and Yve Hopen, Owners of the new Whistlestop Bar and Restaurant in Trinidad, were taking and wanted to take the redevelopment to the next level. Haynes and Hopen were just visitors to the lake area for some time until they stumbled upon Trindad and say they “realized it had wonderful people.”
Kuenzi and the students have talked to the people of Trinidad, even stopping into local churches, in an effort to create an economic development plan. Last month, they talked with the Trinidad City Council and will be presenting their findings and plan to the city soon.
They are looking at other small towns and what they did to grow and seeing how Trinidad might apply those concepts. The students are also conducting a Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats analysis that they will present.
The students are drawing on the City of Prosper’s expertise and success in creating controlled growth in a small suburban area and have spoken with city officials there, partaking in economic development training. In February, they also went to Washington D.C. and met with the Rural Secretary to discuss similar concepts.
Most of the students will continue on to other projects, but there may be one that might want to stay on for their senior project and they do hope to continue to have other students involved. The plan is to come up with tangible steps for them to turn over to the city to continue to implement.
Bowman says this will have a “direct impact” on the community and people are taking an interest. The plans involve all facets of the community and comprehensive plans cross different aspects, including affordable housing.
Trinidad is already changing shape as old buildings are being restored into new restaurants, there will soon be a new 4,000 square foot city hall which will house the relocated police department, and a new housing subdivision is in the works. This subdivision is the first of its kind since at least 2005.
Trinidad City Administrator, Terri Newhouse said in a previous press release, “To me, I think it’s all good news for people living in Trinidad.”
With all of the changes and the influence of research done by SMU students looking to make a difference, Trinidad is definitely in the process of transformation.
