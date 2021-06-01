Carnett Yvonne Deckard, 57, passed away Monday in Fort Worth. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home in Palestine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Palestine at 3 p.m. with burial to follow in L…