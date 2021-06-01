On Sunday, June 13, at the 10:30 a.m. worship service at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 1200 N. 13th St. in Corsicana, there will be a 55th anniversary celebration of the church. This will be the final service in the sanctuary.
For the past 55 years, the church has served the community in many ways. Recently, the active church membership voted to sell the church property to the Corsicana YMCA.
The YMCA will use the building, after renovations, for their children’s programs.
The service will include special music by the Raneys, Elton, Linda, and Steven, testimonies about the church over the years, and a brief message by the Pastor Floyd Petersen. Following the service, a lunch will be provided for those in attendance. All current and former members as well as others who were touched by the ministry of TBC over these past 55 years are encouraged and invited to attend.
The church is not disbanding, but will relocate temporarily and meet at the Baptist Student Ministry building located at 3245 W. Seventh, across from Navarro College.
