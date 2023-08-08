By Mark Archibald – Corsicana Daily Sun
Donald Trump was arraigned inside the Federal Courthouse in Washington D.C. last Thursday. The case brought against him by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith pertains to his actions following the 2020 election when then President Trump lost his reelection bid to Joe Biden.
Trump faces conspiracy charges as well as a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding.
The riots at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 delayed the certification of the November 2020 election results for a number of hours.
Several people died as a result of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot including law enforcement officers. One rioter was shot inside the US. Capitol building.
Navarro County Republican Chairman, Steve Jessup, called these indictments, “purely political.” During a phone interview Friday, Jessup also said he’s confident that the American public will see through all of this and reject the prosecution of political rivals.
“The Judge in this latest case is an Obama appointee,” said Jessup. “If Donald Trump wasn’t a threat to Democrats, there wouldn’t be any of this.”
Jessup said many local Republicans continue to support the former President who now faces 78 indictments in federal and state courts stemming from three different cases.
“We have people asking for ‘Trump for President’ signs, that’s why we have them at our headquarters,” he said.
Navarro County Democratic Chairman Terry Garner, said that the latest indictments show that democracy is alive and functioning as it should. “No one is above the law; Donald Trump should be held accountable for his actions,” said Garner.
“Every vote is important and matters,” he said.
