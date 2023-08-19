By Mark Archibald
Navarro College Trustees approved the 2023-2024 budget Thursday. Teresa Thomas, Vice President for Finance discussed the details which accompanied a balanced budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
The total projected budget is approximately $82.4 million with expenditures and revenues balancing. The 2023-2024 budget does not include any federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds.
Those funds pertained to lost revenue due to the pandemic have already been drawn down.
The budget is also without any Financial Aid Swift Transfer funds related to the passage of Texas House Bill-8 which changes the way colleges receive state funding.
The college expects to receive partial payments of that funding in Oct., March, and June.
Thomas explained that 61 percent of the total budget is allocated for salaries benefits which are either offered by the college or required by the state.
The Oracle data system which the college began changing to in 2021 is expected be fully operational in two years. Once it is an older system which no longer tracks all the data the college needs will be retired. No payments for the Oracle system came from the 2023-2024 budget’s general fund.
Trustees also acted on a motion declaring an intent to set the tax rate at the Voter Approval Rate of $0.0960 per $100 of taxable valuation. for 2023-2024. This rate is the highest possible that doesn’t necessitate an election.
In a discussion prior to the record vote several Trustees discussed that because of the uncertainty associated with funding formulas in addition to the state requiring that educational institutions doing what they could to maintain revenue, that setting this tax rate was necessary. Another mentioned that Federal funds would likely not be available as they have been in the recent past.
Trustees also referenced that more and higher exemptions are available for property owners.
Trustee McGraw was the lone dissenting vote, earlier he discussed a desire to set the rate at the No New Revenue Rate of $0.08854. No motion was made asking for adoption of the No New Revenue Rate.
Board Chairman Phil Judson read a statement following the vote, “As in years past it is our responsibility as Trustees to set the ad valorem tax rate for the coming year. We trustees do not take this function lightly, we are property owners also.
“The Board has the ultimate responsibility to see that Navarro college is a viable and sound institution of higher learning for the communities we serve.” Judson continued, “Navarro College and its administration are good stewards of our tax dollars and provide a beneficial place in changing lives for the better.”
The Board will hold a special meeting for a public hearing on the proposed tax rate at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12 inside the Bulldog Board Room on Navarro College’s Corsicana campus before vote to adopt the tax rate takes place.
Trustees adopted all other routine reports as well as the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. No action was reported from that session as of press time.
Fall Semester classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 28.
The College will be closed for Labor Day Sept. 4.
Stay up to date with Navarro College events in the Daily Sun and by visiting Navarro College website.
The next regular meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be Sept. 28, inside the Bulldog Board Room, 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
