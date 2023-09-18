Navarro College Trustees adopted the ad valorem tax rate of $0.0960 per $100 of taxable valuation, following a public hearing last week.
The rate is an effective tax increase of 8.47 percent, although the actual rate was decreased when compared to last year. Increased taxes are due to greater taxable assets as well as increased property appraisals.
The tax rate was approved on a record vote.
Trustee Billy Todd McGraw was the lone dissenting vote cast Tuesday. He had advocated for the adoption of the No New Revenue Rate of $0.08854 per $100 of taxable valuation at a previous meeting.
Trustee Holt was absent due to a recent medical procedure and did not vote.
Trustees also voted to join the North Central Texas Council of Governments as an educational institution. The move allows Navarro College to have a greater impact on decisions made within the region the college serves.
Trustees received an update on planned repairs and renovations to the Albritton Building on the Corsicana Campus.
A plan to hire a construction manager at risk was approved. Trustees indicated they plan to move forward and will make decisions about project details and direction at future meetings.
The next regular meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be Sept. 28, inside the Bulldog Board Room, 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.