Corsicana Independent School District Trustees took a series of steps Monday paving the way for the district to replace HVAC units at Corsicana High School. The Board accepted required prevailing wage agreements which accompany projects that receive federal funds.
The cost of the work awarded to Performance Services is not to exceed $3.8 million and is scheduled for completion by July 1, 2024.
The Board also accepted an interlocal agreement for the contracts pertaining to the work.
The district will be able to use part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds. ESSER funds were provided to schools by the federal government for improvements to ventilation systems and other qualifying areas of need during the pandemic.
The cut off to use ESSER funds is Sept. 2024.
The building is expected to be fully functional during the work.
Trustees also received a technology report which included updates on security camera installations classroom upgrades and hardware updates throughout the district.
Superintendent Diane Frost reported that Summer School will continue until June 22. There are also learning camps planned for later this summer. More information is available at cisd.org
A back to school stay in school rally is planned for Sat July 29 at the IOOF Center in Corsicana.
A graduation report was also presented. The Corsicana High School graduating class numbered 405. That number includes 42, who were at risk of dropping out but instead went to night school. That program began in 2022.
“Night school is important because it allows people to finish high school. This program also shows CISD doesn’t give up on anyone,” said Corsicana High School Principal Scott Doring.
The class of 2023 included several who took advantage of the Higher Start program and five who enlisted in the Marine Corps. Seniors were awarded 160 scholarships totaling $3.3 million.
Six students received full ride scholarships and more than 200 students received certifications in their chosen career paths.
Doring gave the credit to Guidance Counselors and other staff members who continue to support and push students to take part in programs and apply for scholarships.
Trustees also accepted the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills instructional materials list report for the 2023-2024 school year. The update was presented by Kim Holcomb. Monday’s meeting was Holcomb’s final with the Corsicana ISD, she has accepted the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum Instruction position with Carrollton Farmer’s Branch ISD.
Several promotions and new hires were also recently announced by the district including Stephanie Howell as Deputy Superintendent. Margie Crow was named Executive Director of Special Programs. In addition, Chris Adams earned a promotion to Director of Technology, and two new elementary assistant principals were named: Daniela Anzures at Fannin, and Beatrice Blaylock at Navarro.
The Board approved the consent agenda before adjourning the meeting.
