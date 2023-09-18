The Corsicana Independent School District Trustees were updated on financial information for the Collins Scholarships. According to the presenter, the portfolio is diverse and is providing greater returns while taking less risks.
“The scholarship fund is in a good place considering the volatility of the market,” he said.
The scholarship fund has over $900,000 readily available for scholarships.
Trustees accepted $23,841.57 in delinquent tax sales. Dr. Frost said that the extra money will be used in the renovation of the Draine Building.
Superintendent Diane Frost reported that the district received supplies for students with autism. The supplies were from the Freestone Navarro Bi County Co-Op Initiative.
“Teachers received a lot of learning materials,” she said.
Frost also discussed that October is National Principal Appreciation Month. She also talked about upcoming athletic events.
The Board also nominated Father Ed Monk and Rosie Travina as delegates to the Navarro Central Appraisal District.
Trustees approved a two-year lawn care contract with an option to roll over each year for up to five years. The Board chose to renew the contract with the previous holder.
The consent agenda was also approved before the meeting was adjourned.
The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees meets regularly at 2200 W. Second Avenue in Corsicana.
