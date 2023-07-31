By Mark Archibald – Corsicana Daily Sun
The Navarro College Board of Trustees are preparing for the beginning of the Fall 2023 semester, during the July meeting, last week. Trustees approved regular financial personnel and enrollment reports.
Thursday’s meeting was chaired by Vice Chairman “Billy” Todd McGraw.
Trustees also heard from Corsicana City Councilman Chris Woolsey during the public comment portion of the meeting. Woolsey, who represents Pct. 3, asked Trustees to consider collecting no ad valorum taxes for the college during the 2023-2024 budget year. Woolsey pointed to the college’s financial position through the prior two years.
Teresa Thomas, Vice President for Finance and Administration, said that although Navarro College had cut expenses, Federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds helped offset lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college was able to use portions of these federal funds dedicated to offset revenue losses as well as build and fortify infrastructure which assisted in remote learning and other necessary improvements which met government parameters for the money.
According to Thomas, the college was able to bring in just over $29 million dollars during budget years affected by the pandemic. HEERF funds sunset in the Spring of 2023 with the college having drawn down nearly all of the funds.
Navarro County’s taxable value figures were delivered by the local Appraisal District last week.
Trustees are expected to meet in a few weeks to consider setting a tax rate.
Trustees will hold a workshop on Aug. 15, to learn how Texas House Bill 8 will affect the formula by which institutions like Navarro College will receive state funding.
The Boys & Girls Club Breakfast of Champions will be held the Cook Center on the Corsicana Campus Aug. 25 at 7 a.m. at the Cook Center on the Corsicana Campus.
The College will be closed Aug. 21. Fall semester classes begin on Aug. 28.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be Aug. 17, inside the Bulldog Board Room, 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
