Navarro College Trustees held a workshop where they learned how recent state legislation will affect how educational institutions will be funded beginning in the 2023-2024 budget year.
In addition to fees, tuition and ad valorum taxes Navarro College projects it will receive approximately $11.4 million in state funding based on calculations of the new outcome-based formula. The college expects to receive state funding alotments in Oct. March and June.
The state’s new funding formula averages four prior years of student data, or takes the highest output as the benchmark, if the highest mark happens in the current year.
The state legislature mandated that the college continue to charge fees, and tuition as well as assess a tax rate as part of Texas House Bill-8 which was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in June.
The remainder of Navarro College’s 2023-2024 budget is slated to be made up by the state because Navarro College’s student population is within what is considered a small school threshold. State funding of nearly $3 million will make up the difference between the old funding model which was based on semester credit hours as well as head count.
The outcome-based formula is weighted to provide more funding for students who choose a degree or certificate path which is of particular need within the college’s service region or the state. Certified Nursing Assistants or Certified Medical Assistants are two examples which will benefit Navarro College and the state of Texas.
Fegan also mentioned at Tuesday’s meeting that truck driving is an in-demand profession, especially in West Texas, but not as high in Navarro County.
Economically disadvantaged students as well as those aged 25-60 are also weighted to provide an institution with more revenue.
Navarro College District President Kevin Fegan presented the information which showed that student outcomes either through a degree or certificate would equate to 97 percent of funding from the state moving forward.
Dual credit high school students were also included under the Financial Aid Swift Transfer or FAST Program in House Bill 8. The funding formula for FAST students is more difficult to project because younger highschoolers are more difficult to predict, said Fegan.
There will be no charge for dual credit enrollees who live inside Navarro College’s service area who qualify for the free and reduced school lunch program.
The cost is for dual credit students who don’t qualify for the free or reduced lunch program and live outside the service area will be discounted. The cost will be either paid or reimbursed to the school district by the college in accordance with the program’s guidelines.
According to the law a student may not be charged a fee if they qualify for the program.
The new formula is beneficial to both students and the ISD’s who will receive the benefit and bare less of the cost for dual credit students.
Dual credit students who earn 15 Semester Credit Hours with Navarro College will earn the school revenue as will those who complete their degrees before transferring to an another in state public institution.
“There is no clear answer on whether the money will follow the student to a private school at this time,” said Fegan.
Navarro College Trustees are scheduled to hold their regular Board meeting Thursday, August 17, in the Bulldog Boardroom on the Corsicana campus. Trustees are expected to vote on an intent to set the tax rate for the 2023-2024 budget year, during that meeting.
