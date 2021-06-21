The Texas Workforce Commission waived a rule to allow unemployed individuals to enroll in the child care subsidy program. Previously, only people already employed, or participating in education/training, could enroll. The change aims to help workers actively looking for employment, allowing up to three months to find work.
The program is designed to assist working families and generally not available to parents who are not employed. However, lack of child care is frequently cited by people on unemployment as a major impediment to getting a job.
“TWC is committed to providing comprehensive services to help Texas job seekers connect to rewarding opportunities with Texas employers,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC Chairman. “I encourage Texas families to take advantage of the expanded availability of child care, as well as training and upskilling services through TWC, to pursue a career in Texas’ exciting industries.”
The subsidized child care program is funded by a federal grant, which provides the state the flexibility to expand to this population. The commissioners will waive the rules effective July 1 through September 30, 2022.
“Texas Workers have faced many challenges over the last year but getting back on their feet after so long has been particularly difficult,” said Julian Alvarez, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor. “This is a step we can take that preserves the focus of the program on working families, but provides help in that crucial job-search period.”
Parents in the program receive a subsidy for child care, with a copay based on actual income. The changes will allow the parents to qualify for child care with the copay waived until a job is found. The copay would then be put in place at the appropriate level after the individual is employed.
“Texas employers are rebounding from the pandemic and have job openings they are anxious to fill,” said Aaron Demerson, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers. “For some Texans looking for a job, child care is that last piece of the puzzle that will help them re-enter the workforce and this program is win-win situation for both the employers and employees.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.