The Edwards Twins are celebrating 35 years as celebrity impersonators and are taking their show on the road for all to see.
The brothers will be in Corsicana for a one-night-only show Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Palace Theatre at 112 W. Sixth Ave.
“An Evening With The Stars” produced by the identical twin brothers, Anthony and Eddie Edwards, has been a mainstay of the Las Vegas Entertainment scene for 20 of its 35-year run.
Born in California and currently residing in Las Vegas, master impressionists Anthony and Eddie have the amazing ability to morph physically and in voice into over 100 different celebrities. They perform over 250 shows per year around the country and the world.
The Brothers have been seen on shows such as The Tonight Show, Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Ellen and recently appeared in the “Kominsky Method” with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. Utilizing the latest Hollywood grade makeup and prosthetics as well as the fashion designers of the stars themselves — Anthony and Eddie become Barbara Streisand, Elton John, Cher, Billy Joel, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Sonny & Cher and many other celebrities.
Eddie and Anthony, born in 1965 and raised in Burbank, were fascinated with celebrities at a very early age. Living near the famous NBC TV studios, they would sneak in and watch various TV shows being taped. At home, the brothers would then play together mimicking the stars and memorizing the skits from “The Sonny and Cher Show” “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Laugh In.”
Eddie’s voice was higher pitched then Anthony so he usually got to play the females. One Halloween at the famous night club in Beverly Hills California “La Cage aux Follies” Eddie dressed up as a woman and was asked that night by employees if he had ever thought about impersonating Barbara Streisand. Shortly thereafter, Eddie began seriously studying the art of makeup application and learning the ”tricks of the trade” he needed to help him create the illusion of turning an “ordinary looking male into a spectacular world famous female.”
After auditioning 16 times, Eddie was hired by the world famous La Cage aux Follies and for years traveled the globe impersonating Barbara Streisand and Bette Midler. The casting director of La Cage was stunned not only by Eddie’s appearance, but by his uncanny ability to perform EXACTLY like the women he was impersonating.
Meanwhile Anthony attended the California institute of the Arts to receive a degree in Music, and then moved to San Diego to receive a minor in Police Science. He graduated from The San Diego Police Academy in the early ’90s ready to go in to law enforcement, when The Lord took him back to his roots of entertaining. He joined forces with his Twin Brother Eddie, after Carol Burnett suggested to them that they put a show together based on a pair of identical twins that look and sound like many different super stars. Burnett said she was convinced that a show done by identical twin brothers, performing as a host of superstars would be a very unique combination.
35 years later, it is clear she was right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.