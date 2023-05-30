Two Dimensions Academy was recently recognized as a Healthy School Campus earning a Green Ribbon of Health banner. To receive this award, both teachers and students must participate in the Youth and Adult Walk Across Texas Campaign as well as complete one additional youth and one additional adult program within the school year. The WAT Program is designed so that participants can establish or maintain a habit of regular physical activity. All it takes is a school or classroom willing to be active using a fun and motivating approach to get moving.
The teachers and youth participated in a Holiday Walk Across Texas between Thanksgiving and New Year's.
“We had 81 participants total with 73 youth and eight teachers and volunteers,” stated Lori Stovall, Family Community Health Agent for Navarro County.
Two Dimension teachers and staff also participated in the Virtual Holiday Maintain No Gain program along with other schools in Navarro County. “This program is designed to give nutrition tips, exercise ideas, and weekly recipes as participants keep track of their weight,” explained Stovall. The program is used to encourage participants to gain no more than two pounds during the holiday season. According to the Maintain No Gain Resource Guide, “This six-week program will serve as a guide to control holiday weight gain and encourage a healthy lifestyle that will help persons decrease their risk factors for cardiovascular disease and stroke.”
We offer numerous programs with fun, motivating curriculums that teachers can use in their classrooms across all subject areas. Kellie Cope and Lori Stovall are ready to help schools throughout Navarro County earn their very own Green Ribbon Banner. If you would like to learn more about the programs offered at the Navarro County Ag Extension Office, you can contact both ladies at 313 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana or by calling 903-654-3075.
