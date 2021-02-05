USA Today is reporting two cheerleaders featured in the popular Netflix docuseries "Cheer" were arrested this week in separate criminal cases relating to alleged sexual misconduct involving minors — the latest arrests connected to a show already tainted by misconduct allegations against breakout star Jerry Harris.
The article states Mitchell Ryan, a member of the Navarro College cheer team featured in “Cheer,” was arrested Wednesday in Texas. Ryan, 23, was charged with felony aggravated sexual assault of a child relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 24, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department records show.
Robert Joseph Scianna Jr., a 25-year-old coach and choreographer with a large international fanbase, was arrested Wednesday in Virginia and charged with felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and using an electronic communication device to solicit sex, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department. Police said he arranged to meet a juvenile whom he met through a social media platform for sex. Scianna could not be reached Friday for comment.
Their arrests come nearly five months after celebrity cheerleader Harris, a breakout star of the Netflix docuseries, was arrested and accused of soliciting nude photos and sex from minors. Harris, 21, is facing multiple felony charges, including sexual exploitation of children and transportation with intent for illicit sexual conduct.
The Corsicana Daily Sun will follow up on this story as more information becomes available.
