A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas is set between Republican Susan Wright, whose husband was the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and Republican Jake Ellzey.
Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez was narrowly locked out of the runoff in Texas' 6th Congressional District, which has long been GOP territory. With nearly all votes counted, Sanchez had trailed Ellzey by 354 votes.
“I am honored by the support of so many Texans who believed in our vision of healthcare for all, better jobs, an economic recovery that works for Texans and government for the people, not special interests,” Sanchez stated.
“Democrats have come a long way toward competing in Texas but we still have a long way to go. Unfortunately, tonight we came up short and two Republicans will be competing to represent this Congressional district. We’ll keep fighting for a healthier, equitable and prosperous Texas and to elect leaders who care about meeting the needs of Texans, although it won’t happen in this district immediately,” she stated.
“I am grateful to my volunteers, endorsers, donors, staff and advisors for your belief in me. Thank you.”
Ellzey is a state lawmaker who narrowly lost the GOP nomination for the seat in 2018 and carried the backing of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.
“We did it! Thanks to your strong support, we secured a spot in the Runoff. Voters across this district responded to our positive campaign and our conservative vision for the future of our country,” Ellzey stated.
“Thank you to the many volunteers who helped in this campaign, and a special thank you to my fellow veterans who worked beside me in this race. To my neighbors in Tarrant, Ellis, and Navarro counties, I look forward to earning your vote one more time and then taking our shared values to Congress. God bless.”
Susan Wright had already been seen as a favorite in a crowded race to fill the seat of her late husband, who died in February after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was 67.
“I can’t tell you how honored I am to be the first-place finisher in this special election to succeed my husband Ron,” she stated.
“From the beginning, this has been a grassroots campaign – and I have been so encouraged at the hundreds of endorsements I have picked up across the district culminating with an amazing endorsement of President Trump this past week. I’m looking forward to making my case to voters in the runoff, winning and representing the Sixth District with the true conservative leadership we deserve.”
The date of the runoff has not yet been set.
Wright will enter the runoff with the backing of former President Donald Trump, who waited until just days before the election to endorse Wright.
