Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, primarily in the form of freezing rain and/or sleet is expected. Total ice or sleet accumulations around one quarter inch. Bursts of sleet may total 1/2 inch in some spots. * WHERE...North and Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions will continue into early Thursday morning. Roads will become nearly impassible in some areas later today. Bridges and overpasses will remain icy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, slow down and use extreme caution particularly when approaching bridges and overpasses. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org. &&