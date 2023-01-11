Rep. Jake Ellzey (TX-06) was named to the United States House Appropriations Committee Wednesday.
Texas's sixth congressional district of the United States House of Representatives is in an area that includes Ellis and Navarro counties to the south and southeast of the Dallas/Fort Worth area plus the southeast corner of Tarrant County.
The United States House Committee on Appropriations is a committee of the United States House of Representatives that is responsible for passing appropriation bills along with its Senate counterpart. The bills passed by the Appropriations Committee regulate expenditures of money by the government of the United States. As such, it is one of the most powerful committees, and its members are seen as influential.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the House Appropriations Committee,” Ellzey said on social media. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure the taxpayer dollar is spent appropriately and responsibly.”
Rep. Kay Granger, Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, announced the Republican Steering Committee’s recommendations for new Republican Members who will serve on the Committee for the 118th Congress. The recommendations will now go before the Republican Conference to be ratified.
“Given the reckless spending we’ve seen over the past few years, our Committee’s work will be at the forefront of the national debate. Fortunately, we have assembled a strong team to fight for fiscal responsibility. Members on our Committee represent all aspects of the conference – politically and geographically. I am confident that our new Members, who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise with them, will provide valuable insight to the Committee.”
On March 2, 1865, the House of Representatives separated the appropriating and banking and currency duties from the Committee on Ways and Means, which was first established in 1789, and assigned them to two new committees - the Committee on Appropriations and the Committee on Banking and Currency.
Until 1865, all "general" appropriations bills had been controlled in the House by the Committee on Ways and Means — also in charge of revenue measures and some other classes of substantive legislation.
On the Net: https://appropriations.house.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.