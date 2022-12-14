United States Rep. Jake Ellzey (R, TX-6) spoke Thursday with the Corsicana Daily Sun from Washington D.C. about the 2022 midterms and about his hopes for the Republican-led House, whose members will be sworn in Jan. 3.
Until then there will be a lame duck session, where Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats still control the agenda.
“To tell you the truth I’m not sure what’s going to happen with a lot of things,” he said. “The speaker (Pelosi) keeps things pretty close to the vest.”
Ellzey said he hadn’t heard much about ongoing negotiations regarding the debt ceiling.
“I don’t know if there going to offer a shorter-term fix or a longer one,” he said.
The Ellis County Republican who ran unopposed in November, said he is encouraged because Republicans are poised to regain the majority in the House of Representatives.
He reminded those who may be discouraged by the outcome of the recent elections that perseverance breeds hope.
“Moving forward, Republicans must remain positive and talk about things that our affecting people in individual districts, he said.
“We won in the House, though not by the margin we would have liked Republicans cleaned up in Texas and took several seats in New York and Florida.”
Ellzey noted that members of the Texas delegation and other Republicans are looking to push a border security plan and work toward energy independence, in the next Congress which will be seated in January 2023.
Divided government is likely to make larger legislative victories more of a long shot but Ellzey said he believes common ground can be found on important issues.
“Even with the slight margin, I expect there to be bipartisan support for bills to support the nation’s veterans,” he said.
Ellzey said that even though he’s optimistic, about the next two years he said cyber terrorism and cyber security issues concern him. He reiterated that each are national security issues.
He also discussed the prevalence of fentanyl and how it’s killing nearly as many Americans per day as died in battle during World War II.
“It’s asymmetric warfare. We’re fighting against China who is producing the chemicals to make it and the Mexican cartels who distribute it, the sooner we realize what we’re facing the better, said the former Naval aviator.”
Ellzey also brought up the need to deal with sex trafficking.
Ellzey closed by inviting those who need assistance with issues to contact his office.
Constituent service is the most important aspect of our job said Ellzey. Our office closed 762 constituent cases last year, took over 6,500 calls from residents of Texas’s Sixth District, and recognized many of the outstanding things happening in Texas’s Sixth District.
That’s what we’re here to do, he said.
Ellzey’s Corsicana office is located at 122 N. Beaton St. in Corsicana.
Phone: 903-602-7860.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.