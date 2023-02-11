United States Congressman Jake Ellzey (R-CD) said it was a high honor and privilege to be in the House Chamber and hear the President of the United States deliver the State of the Union Address.
A State of the Union message to Congress is mandated in the Constitution, although an in-person address has been the norm since President Woodrow Wilson’s first addressed a joint session of Congress in Dec. 1913.
Previously, most State of the Union messages were delivered to Congress via written reports.
Ellzey spoke by phone with newspaper reporters throughout Texas’s Sixth Congressional District regarding his impressions of President Biden’s speech Tuesday Night.
“It was a fine speech in parts,” he said, “though I believe President Biden jumped the shark when he stated that Republican lawmakers wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare.”
That is something Ellzey insists was taken off the table by Republican leadership prior to Tuesday’s speech.
“That’s why some of the members reacted the way they did,” he said.
He acknowledged the boos and jeers that littered President Biden’s Second State of the Union, although Ellzey said he didn’t participate in the political theater.
“I just sat and listened to the speech and clapped when I agreed,” he said.
“I believe people in the Sixth District want me to be the same quiet professional I’ve always been,” Ellzey said.
During the opening moments of his speech President Biden referenced the three hundred bipartisan bills he has signed since taking office.
The former Naval aviator said that although there are real policy disagreements between Republicans and Democrats, he believes there is bipartisan support for certain issues including helping our nation’s veterans.
Ellzey also said he believes that there is broad bipartisan support in Congress for continuing aide to the Ukraine.
The Ellis County Republican also said that he is encouraged that President Biden finally mentioned illegal immigration and the fentanyl crisis in the speech, which contributes to the deaths of 287 Americans per day.
“The Biden Administration isn’t handling its primary responsibility which is protecting its citizens” said Ellzey.
The events of the last week drove home that the United States is facing several national security threats in addition to China. Ellzey added Russia, North Korea, and Iran.
“This goes beyond the Chinese spy balloon,” Ellzey said.
The balloon was eventually shot down by an F-22 Raptor off the coast of South Carolina.
“The United States faces several types of threats including cyber security as well as attacks on our infrastructure, commerce and personal data.”
On Wednesday, The House of Representatives voted 419-0, to condemn China over its surveillance balloon program.
Ellzey also expressed concern about the potential breakdown in the chain of command within the military who conclude that the Commander in chief and Secretary of Defense reports that the military did not alert former President Trump about similar incursions of American airspace during his presidency.
In terms of domestic policy, Ellzey, who was recently assigned to the House Appropriations Committee, noted that because of the results of last November’s elections, Republicans hold the power of the purse and are committed to cutting spending.
“We will also conduct business by regular order in the People’s House,” he said.
The Congressman who was just reelected to a second term, offered no specifics about what spending he would like to see cut during the call. “The work on the Appropriations Committee has just begun.”
The committee normally works on 12 appropriations bills a year, which fund the government annually.
Ellzey was just named to the Commerce, Justice, Science and related agencies, Labor, Heath and Human Services, Education, and Interior and Environment, subcommittees which oversee six of the fifteen government agencies.
Ellzey also talked a great deal about the economy and inflation.
“President Biden talked a lot about inflation and the national unemployment rate coming down, the truth is the American People are still hurting due to Democratic policies and wasteful spending.”
The cost of food and fuel are not included in the Consumer Price Index which tracks inflation.
Texas’s Sixth Congressional District recently tripled in size because of redistricting. Ellzey will continue to serve all of Navarro and Ellis Counties as well as a portion of Tarrant County. The newly formed Sixth District stretches from Wells in Cherokee, County to Whitley, in Hill, County. The district also includes the Irving area in Dallas County and part of Johnson County as well as all of Freestone, and Anderson Counties.
Corsicana resident Cliff Wiley recently announced that he plans to challenge Ellzey in the 2024 Republican Primary.
Ellzey said he hopes to hold more events like this with local media outlets because “residents in the Sixth District should be able to receive information from the sources closest to them, first.”
Rep. Jake Ellzey currently has offices in Waxahachie, and Corsicana, as well as his Capitol Office 1725 Longworth House Office Building in Washington DC.
