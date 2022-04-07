The UCF Wesley Foundation at Navarro College sponsored its inaugural the Bulldog 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run Saturday, April 2 at Corsicana Community Park, 400 Oaklawn Drive. For more information, visit: ucfwesleyatnavarro.org.
UCF Wesley hosts Bulldog Fun Run
- From Staff Reports
Elizabeth Betsy Engelbracht, 63, of Corsicana passed away March 30, 2022 at her residence. No services are scheduled at this time. To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit www.corleyfuneralhome.com
