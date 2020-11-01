It is difficult enough doing business during a pandemic, much less trying to raise funds for charity.
Cara Wilson, the Executive Director of the United Way of Navarro County faced a tough decision in putting on the organization’s Annual Bag Bingo fundraiser.
“Obviously Covid-19 is changing the way people are giving and how we conduct fundraisers,” she said.
But with a show-must-go-on attitude, Wilson and the United Way board started looking at how to put on the event.
“We felt we had a returning base of people interested and we knew that everybody was familiar with Facebook,” Wilson said.
The Fourth Annual Bag Bingo will happen in remote locations by way of Facebook starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
“We want to keep it close to the experience it has been before,” Wilson said.
Here’s how the event will take place. You either buy a single ticket or a “table” of eight. You choose where you play, as long as you have access to Facebook. Some may have concerns over not being able to shout out BINGO! but the organizers will provide three phone numbers for people to call in on and will have the opportunity to “comment” on the Facebook live event.
As of now, they have sold over 200 tickets. They will limit the amount of tickets sold in order to keep chances high for people to win. “It’s exciting to see the numbers grow,” said Wilson. A ticket entitles a player to a card for each of the 10 games. The prize is an expensive new purse, each usually worth several hundred dollars.
Wilson says the United Way is grateful they can still raise funds to support local agencies and raise awareness about what they do. They’re also glad it’s helping people feel a return to normalcy. “We’ve had so many people say we’re glad you are doing it,” said Wilson. Lori Haynie, a United Way board member says, “I feel like by supporting this event, I’m supporting numerous non-profit agencies in our county.”
Single tickets are $75 each. If you purchase a “Girls Night Out” package of eight, the price is $500. The organization has started showing some of the prized purses on their Facebook page. People will have the opportunity to buy extra cards ahead of the event.
If you have questions, contact the United Way at 903-874-5253 or message them on Facebook or Instagram or email executivedirector@unitedwayofnavarrocounty.com
Christy Mejia Huffman is REALTOR and contributing writer to The Corsicana Daily Sun. She can be reached at 254-315-7482 or by email at c.huffman@kw.com.
