United Way of Navarro County recognized last year’s top campaigns and kicked-off its 2022-2023 campaign during a luncheon Thursday at the Cook Education Center on Navarro College’s Corsicana campus.
The Moran Foundation, Community National Bank Eady Trust & Fleming Foundation, Vera Bank Hofstetter Trust and Garitty Charity, Navarro Community Foundation and the Navarro County Electrical Co-Op Round up Grant were all recognized as fantastic community partners and supporters.
“It is very unusual for communities our size to have so many local grants who support not just United Way, but all of our local non-profits,” said Cara Wilson, Director.
The Designer Bag Bingo handbag sponsors were recognized along with last year’s event headline sponsor Brinson Auto Group.
Campaigns recognized as Community Pillars were Vera Bank, PolyGuard, Navarro Regional Hospital and Wal Mart.
The Community Pinnacle Awards were presented to Atmos Energy, Oil City Iron Works, Audubon Metals, Community National Bank and Trust of Texas, HEB & returning top Campaign winner, True Value.
“Last year’s campaign brought is over $400,000 and was invested back into our local non-profits,” Wilson said. “100% of United Way of Navarro County’s donations stay in our community. All United Way organizations are local to the community they serve.”
Agency of the Year was awarded to the Child Advocacy Center. The CAC is an agency no one wishes had to exist, but our community is in great hands with Jenny Bratton and her staff. Each day, they are doing some of the most important work in this community, and the United Way recognizes their agency as being both professional and caring while serving children who have been victimized.
“It was no surprise that the Community Sponsor of the Year was award to Navarro College,” Wilson said. “Navarro College has done a fantastic job partnering with schools, churches and non-profits across Navarro County. Their partnership with United Way ensures more funds are reinvested back into the community to carry out our agency’s mission statement.”
United Way thanked board member, Dr. Kevin Fegan and the entire Navarro College staff for Navarro College’s community-centered culture.
The most prestigious award of the day is named after a local philanthropic legend in our community. Jane Biltz was present to congratulate Leah Blackard on receiving the United Way Jane Biltz Volunteer of the year Award. While this award is not always presented to a United Way board member, this year, current board member, Leah Blackard received this award. Leah has served several terms on the United Way board. She has served on the CISD school board for twelve years and has a long resume of the many areas she has volunteered her time and passion for this community. The Jane Biltz Volunteer of the Year Award is a special club of with some of the most enthusiastic, selfless volunteers and leaders in Navarro County.
The lunch hour concluded with the President Award being presented to Jesse DeLeon. United Way thanked Jesse for his leadership and incredible service to United Way and the community.
“United Way would like to thank board members who helped host the luncheon,” Wilson said. “Judge Cody Beauchamp, Nancy Ward, Jamie Roman, Dani Boulware, Leah Blackard, Jordan Golden, Dr. Kevin Fegan, Pastor Steve Hayes, April Pomeroy, Jesse DeLeon, Courtney Moorehead, Lori Haynie and Larry Ball.”
