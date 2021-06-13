Last week, the United Way of Navarro County took time to thank its top campaigns, honor its agencies and thank those who helped reach its fundraising and community goals.
The following top campaigns and companies were recognized:
Vera Bank and its employees pledged nearly $5,000 to the United Way, and the Bessie Hofstetter Trust and Garitty Charity were recognized for their continued support of their agency and agency partners.
Atmos Energy employee giving campaign came in at over $5,000, and the United Way thanked them for their additional $5,000 grant for United Way’s additional community efforts. Community National Bank and Trust pledged over $25,000 to the United Way, and the J. Tom Eady Charitable Trust along with the Rena Fleming Foundation for Youth were applauded for the funding of United Way along with some many other community initiatives.
There is not a school, program, community effort or non-profit that doesn’t benefit from the leadership and employees at Community National Bank. Oil City Iron Works received one of the Pinnacle Awards for pledging over $20,000 to the United Way. Eric Meyers and Oil City Iron Works employees never fail to be a part of the effort to build a stronger community for families to live, work and play.
HEB was recognized for their campaign pledge of nearly $50,000. This past year, HEB employees never missed a day of work. Through the pandemic, winter storms and everything in between, HEB employees have shown that they are truly front line workers. The HEB culture and leadership in Mike Fletcher is emotional to take in. From young adults working the registers to those working to provide for their families, United Way thanks HEB for its trust and continued support.
Finally, the top campaign by less than $100 was the True Value employee giving campaign. True Value’s support totaled over $50,000 in 2021. True Value’s employees generosity is overwhelming. The hard-working people who give to the campaign never fail to recognize others in their moment of need. True Value along with all other top campaigns remind us all that small commitments multiply quickly, and the employee giving campaigns are about more than raising money; they strengthen the connections between employees and the community.
Also recognized was Navarro College for its Community Sponsorship. In a year when United Way suddenly found itself in need of more space to do what it had always done before, Navarro College supported the organization.
Community sponsors are such an important role in the annual campaign. They guarantee the organization can continue to use the vast majority of funds raised on community initiatives and programs. Dr. Fegan and Navarro College never miss an opportunity to partner with the community, and United Way along with some many other’s benefit from their community-first culture.
Judge Cody Beauchamp received the President’s Award for his two years of service to the United Way. He was thanked for his leadership in the most difficult of circumstances.
Board member Chief Paul Henley received the Jane Biltz Volunteer of the Year Award. This award is given each year in honor of the legacy left by Jane Biltz who served on the United Way Board and many other local agency boards for nearly four decades. United Way has benefited from the community-driven mindset of Chief Paul Henley. Although a pandemic, vaccine distribution, a winter storm, and running a fire department might seem like enough, Chief Henley volunteered and served time and time again on behalf of United Way. Navarro County could not have overcome the obstacles of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 without community leadership like Chief Henley.
Agencies in attendance received a check of their awarded 2021 United Allocation. United Way funded the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Program, Boys and Girls Club, Child Advocates of Navarro County, Christmas in Action, Compassion Corsicana, Camp of the Rising Sun, Family Abuse Center, Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services, YMCA, Salvation Army Forgotten Angels, and Hope Center’s store.
Meals on Wheels was the recipient of the Agency of the Year Award. Although all of the United Way agencies had to adapt quickly this past year, Meals on Wheels may have inherited the most difficult challenge.
Serving the most vulnerable population, Meals on Wheels never worked from home-they never missed a day of work. Each day, they were charged with the task to deliver meals to our aging and disabled population. United Way applauds Meals on Wheels of North Central Texas for their mission to ensure that seniors in Navarro County can age with dignity.
