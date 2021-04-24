Georgia Ann Lewis Dunn, 72, of Corsicana, Tx. passed away on April 16, 2021 in Plano, Tx. Funeral will be held on April 24, 2021 at First Independent B.C. in Corsicana at 1 p.m. Viewiing will be on Friday April 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Emanuel Funeral Home of Corsicana.