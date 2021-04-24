United Way of Navarro County proudly recognizes that workplace giving has long been one of the most distinctive elements of our community’s long tradition of giving. The impact of our employee giving campaigns is measured by the lives who are changed by our community’s generosity.
As the impact of the pandemic continues, United Way and our local agencies can rest assure that incredible businesses who employ some of the best people in our county will continue to give and advocate for their neighbors. Companies like True Value who raised almost $50,000 for the community never fail to blow us away with their commitment to helping and empowering citizens to create positive change for all of Navarro County.
This past year, while businesses were shutting down, people were working from home and schools transitioned to remote learning, HEB employees worked more hours than ever. Because of people like Mike Fletcher and the helpful, professional and giving culture he has created at our local HEB, their employees raised nearly $49,000 for our local agencies and the United Way.
No other agency in the community makes giving as effective, efficient and effortless as United Way. Community National Bank and their employees not only support United Way, you can find them serving, volunteering and giving through many organizations and for many local causes throughout our community. A healthy community is one that supports one another, and United Way along with so many other schools, non-profits and organizations thank Community National Bank and the Trust Department for supporting so many causes and initiatives.
Oil City has a long standing partnership with United Way. For years, Oil City has been one of our top five supporters in Navarro County, and in uncertain times, our community is so thankful for the steady support of businesses like Oil City. Year after year, OC employees commit to feeding families, investing in our youth and giving a voice to the silenced.
Join with top United Way supporters and plan an employee giving campaign at your workplace. These supporters include HEB, True Value, Oil City Iron Works, Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, ATMOS Energy, VeraBank, Navarro College, Polyguard and Navarro Regional Hospital.
Together, we can improve the quality of life for our friends, neighbors and colleagues through healthcare, education and financial stability.
