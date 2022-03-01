CDS Election day

The Navarro County Elections Office has released the unofficial results of the March 1 Primary Election.

Voting returns show incumbent Pct. 2 Commissioner Eddie Perry defeat Ricky Grantham, 740 to 564. Current Constable Pct. 2 Dan Williams, 941, received the majority vote against opponent David Foreman, 335.

David Brewer, 519, and Cody C. Muldner 358, will enter a runoff for Pct. 4 Commissioner, as will candidates for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 John V. Cabano 724, and Lisa Clay, 656.

According to the Elections Office, a total of 6,649 votes were cast.

Navarro County’s unofficial voting totals are as follows:

Navarro County Criminal District Attorney: Will Thomson, incumbent 5,196

Navarro County Judge: H.M. Davenport, incumbent 5,176

District Clerk: Joshua B. Tackett, incumbent 5,210

County Clerk: Sherry Dowd, incumbent 5,276

County Treasurer: Ryan Douglas, incumbent 5,174

County Commissioner Pct. 2:

Ricky Grantham 564

Eddie Perry, incumbent 740

County Commissioner Pct. 4:

Cody C. Muldner 358

Bill Gowan 86

David Brewer 519

John Paul Plemons 336

Terry Brooks 269

Tommy Montgomery 330

Anthony (Tony) Watson 69

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1: Greta Jordan, incumbent 1,145

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: Darrell R. Waller, incumbent 1,227

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: Jackie Freeland, incumbent 1,024

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4:

Lisa Clay 656

John V. Cabano 724

Shane Richards 574

County Constable Pct. 2, unexpired term:

David L. Foreman 335

Dan Williams, incumbent 941

Republican Party County Chair: Steven L. Jessup 5,079

