The Navarro County Elections Office has released the unofficial results of the March 1 Primary Election.
Voting returns show incumbent Pct. 2 Commissioner Eddie Perry defeat Ricky Grantham, 740 to 564. Current Constable Pct. 2 Dan Williams, 941, received the majority vote against opponent David Foreman, 335.
David Brewer, 519, and Cody C. Muldner 358, will enter a runoff for Pct. 4 Commissioner, as will candidates for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 John V. Cabano 724, and Lisa Clay, 656.
According to the Elections Office, a total of 6,649 votes were cast.
Navarro County’s unofficial voting totals are as follows:
Navarro County Criminal District Attorney: Will Thomson, incumbent 5,196
Navarro County Judge: H.M. Davenport, incumbent 5,176
District Clerk: Joshua B. Tackett, incumbent 5,210
County Clerk: Sherry Dowd, incumbent 5,276
County Treasurer: Ryan Douglas, incumbent 5,174
County Commissioner Pct. 2:
Ricky Grantham 564
Eddie Perry, incumbent 740
County Commissioner Pct. 4:
Cody C. Muldner 358
Bill Gowan 86
David Brewer 519
John Paul Plemons 336
Terry Brooks 269
Tommy Montgomery 330
Anthony (Tony) Watson 69
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1: Greta Jordan, incumbent 1,145
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2: Darrell R. Waller, incumbent 1,227
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3: Jackie Freeland, incumbent 1,024
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4:
Lisa Clay 656
John V. Cabano 724
Shane Richards 574
County Constable Pct. 2, unexpired term:
David L. Foreman 335
Dan Williams, incumbent 941
Republican Party County Chair: Steven L. Jessup 5,079
