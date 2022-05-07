Corsicana City Councilwoman Pct. 2 Ruby Williams, 174, defeated challenger Charles Dunnahoe, 73, according to unofficial election results. For Corsicana ISD Place 5, incumbent Jamie Roman, 1,548, led Jim Maxwell, 734. A close race for Place 7 between Brad Farmer, 880, Melissa Castillo, 749, and Daylon Caldwell, 788, will prompt a runoff election to be set at a later date.
Both of Corsicana ISD’s bond propositions failed to pass. Proposition A to renovate the high school campus received 1,124 votes for, and 1,393 against; Proposition B for a multi-purpose facility received 886 votes for and 1,626 against.
Navarro County voters overwhelmingly favored the two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Unofficial results for Navarro County are as follows:
State Proposition 1
For 3,528
Against 612
State Proposition 2
For 3,387
Against 782
City of Corsicana, Pct. 1, Council Member
Susan Hale 356
City of Corsicana, Pct. 2, Council Member
Ruby Williams 174
Charles R. Dunnahoe 73
City of Dawson, Mayor
Stephen Sanders 123
Dalton Thomas 29
City of Dawson, Council Member, vote for three
Matthew Machner 116
Beth Sepedy 70
Doug Woods 101
Darrell Stevenson 117
City of Goodlow, Alderman, vote for three
Tina Littleton 26
Stanley T. Smith 3
Wayne Owen 2
Jeffery Baxter 30
Johnny Moss 25
Arlene Owen 4
Denis Patrick 6
City of Kerens, Proposition A
For 49
Against 10
City of Rice, Alderman, vote for three
Teresa Diane Cheek 56
Tonya Lee Roberts 32
Dusti K. Young 24
Vicki LaRay Fisher 53
Christi Ann Campbell 65
Blooming Grove ISD School Board Trustees, vote for two
Jon Southard 203
Valerie Richards 222
Derek Weaver 253
Corsicana ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 5
Jamie Roman 1,548
Jim Maxwell 734
Corsicana ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 6
Leah Blackard 2,107
Corsicana ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 7
Brad Farmer 880
Melissa Castillo 749
Daylon Caldwell 788
Corsicana ISD, Proposition A
For 1,124
Against 1,393
Corsicana ISD, Proposition B
For 886
Against 1,626
Dawson ISD Trustees, vote for two
Kacee Boatright 133
Suzanne Hasse 194
Samara McLennan 132
Kathryn Freeland-Foley 185
Charles “Chuck” Raines 65
Fairfield ISD, Trustee, At Large, vote for three
Gregory Gibson 17
Cody Roller 20
O.B. Utley 10
Penny Robinson Meredith 21
Josh Carlson 12
Kim Whitaker 28
Fairfield ISD, Proposition A
For 20
Against 47
