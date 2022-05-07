CDS Election day

Corsicana City Councilwoman Pct. 2 Ruby Williams, 174, defeated challenger Charles Dunnahoe, 73, according to unofficial election results. For Corsicana ISD Place 5, incumbent Jamie Roman, 1,548, led Jim Maxwell, 734. A close race for Place 7 between Brad Farmer, 880, Melissa Castillo, 749, and Daylon Caldwell, 788, will prompt a runoff election to be set at a later date.

Both of Corsicana ISD’s bond propositions failed to pass. Proposition A to renovate the high school campus received 1,124 votes for, and 1,393 against; Proposition B for a multi-purpose facility received 886 votes for and 1,626 against.

Navarro County voters overwhelmingly favored the two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Unofficial results for Navarro County are as follows:

State Proposition 1

For 3,528

Against 612

State Proposition 2

For 3,387

Against 782

City of Corsicana, Pct. 1, Council Member

Susan Hale 356

City of Corsicana, Pct. 2, Council Member

Ruby Williams 174

Charles R. Dunnahoe 73

City of Dawson, Mayor

Stephen Sanders 123

Dalton Thomas 29

City of Dawson, Council Member, vote for three

Matthew Machner 116

Beth Sepedy 70

Doug Woods 101

Darrell Stevenson 117

City of Goodlow, Alderman, vote for three

Tina Littleton 26

Stanley T. Smith 3

Wayne Owen 2

Jeffery Baxter 30

Johnny Moss 25

Arlene Owen 4

Denis Patrick 6

City of Kerens, Proposition A

For 49

Against 10

City of Rice, Alderman, vote for three

Teresa Diane Cheek 56

Tonya Lee Roberts 32

Dusti K. Young 24

Vicki LaRay Fisher 53

Christi Ann Campbell 65

Blooming Grove ISD School Board Trustees, vote for two

Jon Southard 203

Valerie Richards 222

Derek Weaver 253

Corsicana ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 5

Jamie Roman 1,548

Jim Maxwell 734

Corsicana ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 6

Leah Blackard 2,107

Corsicana ISD, Board of Trustees, Place 7

Brad Farmer 880

Melissa Castillo 749

Daylon Caldwell 788

Corsicana ISD, Proposition A

For 1,124

Against 1,393

Corsicana ISD, Proposition B

For 886

Against 1,626

Dawson ISD Trustees, vote for two

Kacee Boatright 133

Suzanne Hasse 194

Samara McLennan 132

Kathryn Freeland-Foley 185

Charles “Chuck” Raines 65

Fairfield ISD, Trustee, At Large, vote for three

Gregory Gibson 17

Cody Roller 20

O.B. Utley 10

Penny Robinson Meredith 21

Josh Carlson 12

Kim Whitaker 28

Fairfield ISD, Proposition A

For 20

Against 47

