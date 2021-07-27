Navarro County’s unofficial results of the Congressional District 6 special runoff election show Susan Wright take the lead with 1,789 votes, against Jake Ellzey, 1,398. According to unofficial returns, Ellzey maintained a slight lead over Wright in Ellis and Tarrant counties by 8:30 p.m.
According to the Navarro County Elections Department, a total of 3,187 votes were cast.
The runoff election resulted from a May 1 jungle primary, where 23 candidates faced off to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Congressman Ron Wright’s death from COVID-19 in February.
The Sixth Congressional District includes Ellis and Navarro counties and some of Tarrant County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.