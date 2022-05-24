Unofficial results of the Primary Runoff Elections show David Brewer received 874 votes for Pct. 4 Commissioner against Cody Muldner, 504. John V. Cabano received 725 votes for Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 against Lisa Clay, 661.
According to the Navarro County Elections Department, 3,266 voters cast their ballots in the runoff.
The Democratic and Republican parties held runoff elections for races in which no single candidate earned more than 50% of the vote in the March 1 Primary Elections. The winner of each party's runoff election will appear as that party's nominee on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.
According to early voting returns for Navarro County, Attorney General Ken Paxton received 1,795 votes and George P. Bush 1,076; Commissioner of the General Land Office Dawn Buckingham, 1,690, and Tim Westley, 952; and Railroad Commissioner Sarah Stogner, 1,374, and Wayne Christian, 1,366.
The Democratic ballot featured candidates for Lt. Governor Mike Collier, 186, and Michelle Beckley, 158; Attorney General Rochelle Mercedes Garza, 197, and Joe Jaworski, 149; Comptroller of Public Accounts Janet T. Dudding, 212, and Angel Luis Vega, 129; and Commissioner of the General Land Office Jay Kleberg, 173, and Sandragrace Martinez, 168.
Results of the election are considered unofficial until votes are canvassed.
