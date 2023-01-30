A suspect is in custody and charged with murder in the shooting death of a Navarro County woman.
Jerod Levi Clemons, 46, was arraigned on the charge of murder Monday, Jan. 30 by Navarro County 13th Judicial District Judge James Lagomarsino. His bond was set at $500,000.
Navarro County Sheriff's Office deputies and medical personnel responded to a report of an unconscious shooting victim Saturday, Jan. 28 at a home in the 9300 block of NWCR 1339 in Barry and found a woman, identified as Amy Clemons, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
According to Sheriff Elmer Tanner, the suspect was arrested at the scene outside the home.
“The subsequent investigation by detectives and deputies led to an arrest warrant being issued for murder,” Tanner stated in a press release. “The victim’s estranged husband has been arrested, charged and is in custody at the Navarro County Justice Center. The suspect’s name will not be released until after his formal arraignment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.