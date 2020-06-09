Editor's Note: Updated at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
A $50,000 bond has been set for the man who fled from authorities in a minivan, leading them on a chase Monday afternoon from Dawson to Corsicana.
William Franklin Andrews, 53, was booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and charged with a parole violation and evading arrest in a vehicle with previous conviction.
The chase ended after the suspect drove through the Collin Street Bakery parking lot and directly into oncoming traffic eastbound on Seventh Avenue where Corsicana Assistant Police Chief Ronnie McGaha rammed the minivan with his police cruiser near HEB. The suspect was quickly surrounded and apprehended.
Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said the chase started after deputies attempted a traffic stop of a known suspect with a parole violation warrant.
"We were notified of an individual possibly residing in Corsicana or Dawson, who had a parole violation warrant and was flagged as armed and dangerous," Tanner said. "The parole violation was for robbery, retaliation, obstruction. We also received information that the suspect said he was not going back to jail and would shoot officers who attempted to contact him."
Monday afternoon, NCSO deputies received information that the suspect had been seen at the Dawson Family Dollar driving a white minivan. As officers entered the area, they saw a white minivan leaving the location and attempted to stop the vehicle.
The suspect stopped and put out a female passenger on FM 667, then fled east on Highway 31 all the way into Corsicana. NCSO, Corsicana Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety combined efforts to attempt to stop the suspect.
Tanner said, during the pursuit, the suspect told detectives over the phone, if officers stopped him they would have to shoot him because he was going to stab them.
The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken for evaluation and treatment for injuries. He was booked into the Navarro County Jail around 5 p.m.
McGaha was also taken for evaluation and treatment for minor injuries.
“I applaud the courage of the officers today who dealt with this dangerous situation displaying the utmost professionalism,” Tanner said. “We are blessed and very fortunate to not only get this type of violent offender off the street, but that the Corsicana Police officer involved sustained non life threatening injuries. I am very proud that no citizens were injured today and this violent offender is in custody at the Navarro County Justice center where he will face additional felony charges.”
Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson said Monday was a great example of courage and teamwork by officers from each agency.
"Our citizens were kept safe and a violent offender was removed from the streets," he said. "Our citizens should be immensely proud of the bravery and dedication of all these officers and agencies. There is no doubt that many people were saved today by the actions of these men and women. The alertness of the Navarro County Sheriff's Deputies and the incredible teamwork of all the agencies saved lives. I could not be prouder of Chief McGaha who has served our citizens with pride the past 37 years and has put himself in harms way countless times in his career."
