UPDATE: 10 a.m. Monday, July 11
The Corsicana City Council meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 11 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St. has been canceled, according to an email from the city.
The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Public comments.
• Receive public input regarding a request to close and abandon an undeveloped portion of an unnamed roadway and a railroad crossing within the city limits of Corsicana south of Lake Halbert.
• Consider a request to close and abandon an undeveloped portion of an unnamed roadway and a railroad crossing within the city limits of Corsicana south of Lake Halbert.
• Consider authorizing the City Manager to renew a Water Supply Contract between the City of Corsicana and B & B Water Supply Corporation for the purchase of potable water.
• Appointments
• Reports and miscellaneous announcements from mayor/council
• Executive session: the council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to open session: The council will consider and act upon items discussed under executive session, as necessary.
