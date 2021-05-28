The Corsicana City Council May 24 tabled contract negotiations with AMR, a private EMS company, for further discussions.
Dozens of concerned city and county residents filled council chambers to near capacity to have their voices heard about the possibility of privatizing EMS service for Corsicana.
“When you have the best EMS, we’re really not excited about taking a mediocre EMS in exchange,” said Vicki Prater during the meeting's public comments.
During her remarks, Prater acknowledged the EMS and Fire Department staffing shortage and the financial issues within the EMS fund.
The City’s emergency services fund balance has been operating at a loss since 2018, totaling $2.2 million over those years. The negative trend is projected to continue into 2021.
That number doesn’t account for fund transfers or Federal Grants received from the state.
Prater urged the city council slow down, and offer residents an opportunity to decide whether or not they were willing to pay higher taxes in order to maintain the current service.
Several speakers discussed the level of care and familiarity the Corsicana EMS and Fire Rescue has with the community. Others discussed the care one might expect from a private EMS company.
“AMR is in the business of making money,” said Michael Wray, a Corsicana resident who spent 20 years as the director of the Pulmonary Department for Navarro Regional Hospital, and two decades in the Emergency Department of Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. He also said there were times the condition of patients of all private EMS “wasn’t very pretty.”
Other speakers questioned the council’s priorities, and pointed to the lack of financial oversight and perceived mismanagement by city officials as the crux of the issue.
Eric R. Meyers, a 22-year public safety volunteer for Corsicana and Navarro County, discussed the expectations of government from residents: “safe drinking water, good roads and adequate public safety coverage and protection.”
He cautioned against farming out the EMS service to a third-party private service. Meyers also discussed the Department’s staffing, urging the city and county to exhaust every avenue, including prioritizing Fire, EMS and Police over non-essential budget items.
“The decisions you make impact more than the bottom line of a budget,” he said.
Corsicana resident, Ann Massey, a former college professor and auditor and inspector of Medicare, said she would give the council a letter grade of D, based on their lack of oversight of billing and collections.
“A lot of your problems you kind of created yourselves,” she said. Massey urged the formation of an ad hoc committee of health care professionals to further study the issue.
Daylon Caldwell asked if the council is truly being the voice of the people and if the health and well being of the citizens of Corsicana was really their number one priority. He, also discussed the company’s rating of 1.13 with the Better Business Bureau and complaints lodged relating to AMR, one of the two companies to return a request for proposal to the city last month.
Pct. 1 Councilwoman Susan Hale asked if there was an opportunity to continue the negotiation process with AMR to address some of the issues that were brought up Monday. Pct. 3
Councilman Pct. 3 Chris Woolsey, said he didn’t support going to a third-party EMS and still doesn’t. The statement received loud applause from the audience.
Woolsey asked City Manager Connie Standridge and Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley to provide further information on the cost of EMS runs in the city and county. Data regarding the billing process and what a model would look like if the city did their own billing was also requested.
Henley was also asked questions about staffing and Corsicana’s Insurance Services Office rating, which notes the level at which fire departments across the country are able to put out fires in their community. Part of the score is dependent upon staffing and other factors.
A community’s ISO rating impacts the cost of insurance for home and business owners as well as other costs associated with development.
Following the adjournment of the meeting Henley said he came to Corsicana to make a difference.
“It was heartwarming to receive this level of community support for members of the Corsicana Fire and EMS,” he said.
Though he acknowledged the council has a tough job, he said his priority remains the safety and health of those in the community, as well as the department.
The item may be removed from the table and reconsidered at the next meeting of the Corsicana City Council.
The council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
