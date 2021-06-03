Updated at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3
Due to heavy rains, The Navarro County/City of Corsicana Cleanup Day has been canceled and rescheduled for Aug. 7.
All customers that enter the landfill on June 5 will pay regular fees.
The city of Corsicana and Navarro County will host the Clean Up Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Corsicana Regional Landfill, Jester Drive on East Hwy 31.
If you are a business owner in Navarro County, but not a resident, you may take part in the Clean Up Day, but will need some type of verification, like a water bill, to prove your business is in Navarro County.
Bring your junk and trash to the landfill. This can include:
• Large appliances (stoves, washer, etc)
• Furniture (couches, chairs, tables, entertainment centers, mattresses, etc.), entertainment equipment (televisions, stereos, speakers, etc.)
• Agricultural pesticide containers. Must be triple rinsed, punctured or crushed
• Daily household garbage
Tires will not be accepted; Tire Collection Day is scheduled for Sept. 3.
General Rules and Regulations:
• You must be a Navarro County Resident to dump at Clean Up Day for free, providing that you have proof of residency.
• All loads must be tarped and firmly secured to trucks and trailers according to TCEQ regulations.
Assistance will be available to unload your junk/trash at both events. Volunteers will also be available to take items to the landfill June 5 for elderly or disabled residents in the immediate Corsicana area. For this assistance, call 903-654-3075.
This year's sponsors include Navarro County Commissioners Court, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Navarro County, Navarro County Sheriff’s Department, Community National Bank, Texas Clean Rivers Program, Trinity River Authority, Navarro County Juvenile Probation, City National Bank, City of Corsicana, Extension Waste Management Committee, Tarrant Regional Water District, Ag Texas, Navarro County Adult Probation, Republic Services, and Prosperity Bank.
