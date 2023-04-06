UPDATE: 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6
The City of Corsicana's annual Downtown Easter Hop has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather, according to the Corsicana Main Street office.
The City of Corsicana Main Street and Parks Department are hosting the annual Easter Hop starting at from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
Kids of all ages are encouraged to bring their baskets, grab a map and journey through downtown picking up treats from local businesses.
Events will include Professor Pop’s Bubble Show, mini carnival rides, a bounce house, a visit from the Eater bunny and snow cones by Boho Snow.
Easter egg hunts start at 4:30 p.m. and will be grouped by age: 4 and under 4:30, 5 to 7 4:40, 8 to 10 4:50.
Pictures in the Pocket Park Daniela Michelle photography and the Navarro College softball team will assist.
Call the Parks office at 903-654-4874 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.