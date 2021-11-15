Update 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15: The Corsicana police identified the following suspects and their charges Monday afternoon:
Demarcus Williams, a black male 18 years old
Aggravated Assault W/ Deadly Weapon
Abandon or Endangering a Child X2
Dezera Acy, a black female, 18 years old
Aggravated Assault W/ Deadly Weapon
Keuntra Hall, a black male, 19 years old
Aggravated Assault W/ Deadly Weapon
If you have any information relating to this case please contact Detective Sergio Palacios at 903-654-4918 or the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4902.
Posted Saturday:
Corsicana police have identified and are searching for three suspects in a shooting incident that happened Friday night in the 2000 block of South Highway 287.
According to a press release from the Corsicana Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in progress around 7:33 p.m. Nov. 12 at QuikTrip.
At the scene, officers learned three suspects were involved in a fight inside the store. Gunshots were fired and a bullet grazed a customer.
Police said all three subjects fled the store and one ran towards the Chick-fil-A across the street with one of the other subjects chasing him, firing a handgun.
Evidence was recovered from the Chick-fil-A.
At this time all of the subjects in the incident have been identified and warrants have been issued for their arrest.
