Update 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15: The Corsicana police identified the following suspects and their charges Monday afternoon: 

Demarcus Williams, a black male 18 years old

Aggravated Assault W/ Deadly Weapon

Abandon or Endangering a Child X2

Dezera Acy, a black female, 18 years old

Aggravated Assault W/ Deadly Weapon

Keuntra Hall, a black male, 19 years old

Aggravated Assault W/ Deadly Weapon

If you have any information relating to this case please contact Detective Sergio Palacios at 903-654-4918 or the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4902.

Posted Saturday:

Corsicana police have identified and are searching for three suspects in a shooting incident that happened Friday night in the 2000 block of South Highway 287.

According to a press release from the Corsicana Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in progress around 7:33 p.m. Nov. 12 at QuikTrip.

At the scene, officers learned three suspects were involved in a fight inside the store. Gunshots were fired and a bullet grazed a customer.

Police said all three subjects fled the store and one ran towards the Chick-fil-A across the street with one of the other subjects chasing him, firing a handgun.

Evidence was recovered from the Chick-fil-A.

At this time all of the subjects in the incident have been identified and warrants have been issued for their arrest.

