Corsicana police arrested a suspect in two recent aggravated robberies after he was found hiding in the attic of a home Tuesday on West Park Row.
Marcos Antonio Rios, 33, was arraigned Thursday and his bond was set at a total of $338,000 on charges including aggravated robbery, forgery of a financial instrument and reckless driving.
Corsicana Chief of Police Robert Johnson said the suspect confessed to robberies in Corsicana and Ennis and corroborative evidence of the robberies was recovered.
According to a press release, Corsicana police responded to a call around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Sunoco gas station, in the 1100 block of W. Seventh Ave. where the victim said a man struck her multiple times with a handgun, took cash, her personal cellphone and fled.
Police said surveillance footage showed the suspect leaving in a full sized white, Ford van. Officers identified the suspect as a Corsicana resident who had multiple outstanding felony warrants.
Through surveillance footage, investigators also connected the suspect and vehicle to a similar robbery in Ennis.
Johnson said, over the course of a 12-hour investigation, officers recovered the suspect vehicle in an area near Veterans Drive in Corsicana. A patrol officer located the suspect in the 2400 Block of West Park Row, who ran upon seeing the officer, entering the rear door of a home belonging to a relative. Officers immediately established a perimeter and safely removed an elderly woman from the home.
“Additional officers responded to the scene and a search of the house ensued, with evidence leading the officers to believe that the suspect had concealed himself in the home's attic,” Johnson stated.
“An entry team entered the attic area and attempted to contact the suspect, who remained hidden.
A further search revealed the suspect had concealed himself on the far side of the attic, behind storage clutter. Officers secured the suspect without further incident, placed him under arrest and transported him to the Navarro County Jail.”
