A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Corsicana man early Saturday morning after his pickup hydroplaned and he crashed into a ditch.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the accident around 5:54 a.m. July 3, on FM 709 approximately one mile south of FM2555 in Navarro County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2005 blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling north on FM 709 when due to unsafe speed and standing water on the roadway the pickup hydroplaned. This caused the driver to lose control of the pickup and slide into the west side ditch where it struck a barbed wire fence with wooden posts. One of the wooden posts went through the driver's side window striking the driver on the left side. The pickup came to rest in a pasture.
The driver, 52 year-old, Victor Carde, of Corsicana, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Jackie Freeland. Carde was taken to Griffen-Roughton Funeral Home in Corsicana.
Multiple agencies, including the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, Corsicana Fire Rescue and Retreat Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
