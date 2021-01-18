A two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate Highway 45 in Navarro County resulted in the death of a Dallas man and shutdown the highway for hours.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the accident about 12:40 a.m. Jan. 16, on northbound I-45 at the 237 exit just past the Business 45 on ramp from Corsicana.
The preliminary investigation shows that a black 2004 Nissan Altima was traveling north and a blue 2015 Kenworth truck tractor towing a silver tanker trailer was traveling north behind it in the center lane.
For an as of yet undetermined reason the Nissan struck the center wall. The truck tractor then struck the Nissan. The Nissan came to rest on the left shoulder and the truck tractor rolled onto the center wall causing the semi trailer to block all three north bound lanes.
Hazardous material tar was released from the semi trailer. The roadway was closed for several hours due to cleanup before being reopened.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3, Jackie Freeland, pronounced the driver of the Nissan, Brandon Thompson, 32, of Dallas, dead at the scene.
Thompson’s body was taken to Griffin Roughton Funeral Home in Corsicana.
The driver of the truck tractor, 61 year-old, Doniacano Ortega, of Katy was not injured.
The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.
