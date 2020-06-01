A two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate Highway 45 left a woman dead and shut down traffic for hours.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the crash around 11:15 a.m. May 29 on the southbound side of I-45 about two miles north of the Freestone County line in Navarro County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2018 Honda Accord was traveling south on IH45 in the middle lane at a very reduced speed for an as of yet undetermined reason. A 2015 Kenworth truck tractor towing a 2012 Stoughton semi trailer was traveling south in the middle lane behind the Honda. The Kenworth truck tractor struck the Honda on the back left side causing it to spin off the roadway to the right and come to a stop partially on the improved shoulder and partially in the lane of travel. The Kenworth truck tractor and towed semi trailer came to a stop on the right improved shoulder.
The driver of the Honda, 68 year-old, Brenda Patterson, of Carrollton was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Greta Jordan. The driver of the Kenworth, 48 year-old, Harold Harden, of Garland was not injured.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.