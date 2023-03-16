A five-vehicle crash left a Corsicana man dead and two Rice women injured Monday afternoon in the 3500 block of Business Interstate 45, just north of Corsicana.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the preliminary investigation indicates that Van Michael Wallace, 72, of Corsicana, was traveling south on Business Interstate 45 in a Chevrolet pickup and stopped to make a left turn into a private drive when Marvin David Hernandez, 18, of Rice failed to control his speed, and struck Wallace in the rear.
The impact from the crash pushed Wallace’s pickup into the northbound lanes of BI-45 where it was struck by a Ford F-450 pickup, towing a trailer, and a Chevrolet Malibu.
A Dodge Grand Caravan. was also traveling north on BI-45 and was struck by debris form the crash.
Ana Maria Bustamante, 61, and Joaquin Bustamante, 65, both of Rice suffered non-incapacitating injuries and were transported to Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas.
Wallace was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Jackie Freeland, Pct 3, on scene.
