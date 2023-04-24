Corsicana firefighters worked Saturday night to contain a structure fire in the old Travis Elementary School building on 13th Avenue. No injuries to fire personnel or bystanders were reported.
According to Corsicana Fire Chief Mike Ryan, firefighters responded to the scene around 8:20 p.m. April 22, to find the large 100-year old vacant school building with smoke coming from the upper floors.
Ryan said firefighters entered and attempted an interior attack, but due to heavy fire conditions and the instability of the structure, fire units were quickly pulled out and fire tactics switched to an exterior defensive attack. Firefighters used an aerial truck and engine deck guns to direct heavy water flow into the structure, which brought the fire under control within a couple of hours.
The building has not been in use since 2017, according to Corsicana ISD.
“It appears the structure was being used for storage purposes only,” Ryan said. “Corsicana Fire Rescue did an outstanding job of keeping the fire from spreading to nearby structures. A big thank you goes out to the dedication and professionalism of the personnel on the scene, as well as Corsicana and CISD police for providing traffic control.”
“Corsicana ISD will continue to assess the damage and future of the structure,” CISD stated. “CISD would like to thank Corsicana Fire Department, the Corsicana Police Department, the Corsicana ISD Police Department, and Oncor for their efforts to control the fire and keep residents around the structure safe.”
A representative of the district said the power was on at the time of the fire, but Oncor cut it off Saturday night.
If anyone has any information that would aid in the investigation, call the Corsicana Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-654-4960.
