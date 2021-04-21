When it comes to quick decision making, preparation and training can make the difference between life and death. It was those skills Corsicana firefighters exhibited Friday afternoon when they pulled a woman in her 60s from a burning apartment building.
Lt. Adam Montgomery and firefighter Mason Capello rescued the woman after her husband called dispatch and reported he escaped the blaze but she did not, according to Assistant Fire Chief Wade Gillen.
Gillen said Corsicana police officer Michael Self was first on the scene at the Kenwood Heights Apartments in the 600 block of S. 42nd St., and located the woman but was not able to get her out without proper fire protection gear.
Firefighter paramedics Jose Lazano and Dakota Tucker stabilized the patient as they transported her by ambulance to Parkland Hospital in Dallas after air medical could not fly due to inclement weather.
“Due to the aggressive rescue operation, the victim was rescued after sustaining moderate burn and smoke inhalation injuries,” Gillen said. “Without the quick response and decision making of first arriving crews, the resident would have died of smoke inhalation.”
Chief Paul Henley said knowing victim location, quick decision making, adequate first arrival resources and good information from dispatch kept the victim from her from succumbing to her injuries.
“The fire was brought under control very quickly,” Gillen said. “The occupied unit sustained significant fire damage with minor fire damage to some adjacent apartments.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
