A four-vehicle crash Thursday involving a car, two semi-trucks with trailers, and a pickup towing a boat, sent two people to the hospital and closed Interstate Highway 45 for hours.
According to Texas DPS, troopers were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, May 7, on I-45 south about a mile north of Roane Road.
The preliminary investigation shows that a black 2008 Pontiac Vibe was traveling south on I-45 in the right lane at a reduced speed due to a flat tire. A white 2000 International truck tractor towing a gray Transport semi-trailer was also traveling in the right lane behind the Pontiac. A white 2016 Peterbuilt truck tractor towing an orange 2000 Hyundai semi-trailer was traveling south in the center lane behind the International truck tractor. A grey Ford F-250 towing a Centurian Avalanche boat was traveling south in the left lane next to the Peterbuilt truck tractor.
For an as of yet undetermined reason the International truck tractor failed to control its speed and struck the Pontiac in the rear. This caused the International truck tractor to jack-knife toward the right shoulder. The Peterbuilt truck tractor then struck the left rear of the Transport semi-trailer causing it to veer left striking the Ford. This caused the Ford to veer left into the retaining wall. The towed boat was launched on top of the retaining wall and the Ford became pinned between the Peterbuilt truck tractor and the retaining wall.
The driver of the Pontiac, 21 year-old, Tommy Chalk, and the passenger, 19 year-old, Mikayah Griggs, both of Dallas, were transported by ambulance to Navarro Regional Hospital with possible injuries.
The driver of the International truck tractor, 59 year-old, Eddy Rubio of Houston; the driver of the Peterbuilt truck tractor, 50 year-old, Tahl Cole of Fresno; the driver of the Ford, 23 year-old, Henry Asprey, and passenger 23 year-old, Payton Jackson, both of Lubbock, were not injured.
Both north and southbound lanes of IH45 were temporarily closed until approximately 4:45 p.m. due to cleanup.
The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.
