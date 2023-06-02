The first unofficial day of summer turned tragic after a young man died Monday while swimming at Lake Halbert Park, according to Corsicana Fire Rescue.
A Go Fund Me fundraising page was created this week to cover funeral arrangements for Dominic Nino, 22.
“It is with great sadness and heavy heart to share the unexpected passing of Dominic Nino,” the page stated. “He was a loving son, grandson, nephew, and brother. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for his family and friends. On Monday, May 29th, he was with family and friends at the lake celebrating Memorial Day. In an unfortunate accident, he was tragically taken from us just two weeks after his 22nd birthday. This was so unexpected and devastating. He was loved by many and taken way too soon. We please ask you to donate whatever you can to help with his funeral arrangements.”
Assistant Corsicana Fire Chief Wade Gillen said the man was reportedly swimming on the north side of Lake Halbert Park when he went under and did not come back up.
“Initial crews tried to find him by swimming out, but were unsuccessful,” Gillen said.
Multiple agencies including, Corsicana police, Texas DPS and Navarro County game wardens responded to the scene to assist Corsicana Fire Rescue.
Gillen said CFD and game wardens used water rescue boats equipped with sonar to locate the man’s body around 8 p.m., just before dark.
On the Net:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/dominic-funeral-expenses
