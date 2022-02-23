Updated at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23
The GW Jackson Multicultural Society has rescheduled the Legacy Park groundbreaking for March 10 due to this week's freezing weather.
The Society will provide new details as soon as they are confirmed.
Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain expected. Thunder possible. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..
Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain expected. Thunder possible. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Updated: February 23, 2022 @ 3:43 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.