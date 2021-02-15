Updated 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15
Anna Paul, spokesperson for Navarro Regional Hospital released the following update Monday afternoon:
Updated 12:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15
The City of Corsicana is anticipating issuing a water boil notice Monday evening following restoration of water service after power outages caused interruptions. The entire city and all customers in the county are impacted.
“There is no way to estimate when power will be restored. Oncor cannot give a time. The goal is to be back the close to normal operations by the end of the day or this evening. Unknown is how many of the lines will be frozen. Crews are working diligently but without power it is not possible to restore service,” said Connie Standridge, City Manager.
The City of Corsicana released the following statement Monday:
“Early in the morning several things happened all at once because of the rolling blackouts on the Oncor system, which were mandated by ERCOT. None of these would be critical alone, but all together caused a major incident.
The West Highway 31 Booster Station lost power, as did many customers on the west side of town. The emergency generator failed most likely due to the cold temperatures. In addition, the South 12th Street underground storage tank pumps and the Lake Halbert Treatment plant lost power as well. West Hwy 31 is back up but it will take time for it to catch up. The storage at 12th Street is still without power as is Lake Halbert.
The search continues for emergency generators.
The City Service Center lost power as well. It is on the same circuit as the 12th Street storage. The emergency generator at the Service Center failed and we are not sure why at this point. Mechanics are working on it now. This means that the fuel pumps are not functional. All emergency vehicles and police cars will need an alternate way to fuel up. We are working on alternatives.
Because of a system-wide loss of pressure the City anticipates a boil water notice and is contacting TCEQ now.”
11:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15
Much of the west side of Corsicana was without power Monday morning causing interruptions in water service as well. City Manager Connie Standridge said there is no major water leak but many factors contributing to lack of service.
As of 11:45 a.m., the West Highway 31 booster station was without power but was just restored.
The Lake Halbert water treatment plant still has no power and the 12th Street underground pumps have failed.
Standridge said the city has gone with direct pressure from Navarro Mills but will take time to catch up.
“If all three things wouldn’t have happened at one time, we would be OK,” she said. “Oncor had to drop low and that circuit was one of those affected.”
Standridge said there is an emergency generator at the Hwy 31 station but it would not carry the full load.
“We are doing everything we can to get water restored by the end of the day but the snow and cold weather are slowing down crews,” she said.
Anna Paul, spokesperson for Navarro Regional Hospital said the hospital lost water Monday morning.
“The city is close to bringing one pump back online that is close to the hospital,” she said. “That will be ramping up over the next couple of hours. In the meantime, a 3,000 gallon water tanker is set to arrive at the hospital in less than an hour. Limited reserve water supplies have been used since the outage.”
More information to follow as it becomes available.
