Updated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8:
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Corsicana Police Department reported another victim, Xavier Milazzo, was disconnected from life support and declared deceased around 10 p.m. Feb. 7 at John Peter Smith Hospital.
CPD released the names of the deceased, including the suspected gunman, Saturday evening:
Kevin Milazzo, 41, is the suspect, William "Bill" Mimms, 68, is the suspect's stepfather, Connie Mimms, 61, is the suspect's mother, Joshua Milazzo, 21, is the suspect's son and Hunter Freeman, 4, is the son of suspect's former girlfriend.
The names of the injured have not been released at this time.
CORSICANA – Residents of a tight-knit Corsicana neighborhood tried to make sense Saturday of an overnight shooting spree in Navarro County where police say a man killed four members of his family, including a child, before killing himself as officers confronted him.
Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun that one shooting scene was reported overnight in the 2900 block of W. Second Ave. in Corsicana. A short time later, Navarro County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a second shooting scene at a home in Frost, about 20 miles west of Corsicana.
Johnson said officers responding to the homes found a man and a woman shot and killed in Corsicana and a man and a child shot and killed Frost. Authorities have not released the names or ages of the shooting victims.
Two other people were also wounded in the shooting in Corsicana and a third was wounded in Frost, Johnson said. All three were hospitalized in critical condition at a Dallas area trauma center, he said.
Around 12 hours after the shootings, the scene on Second Avenue in Corsicana was a somber one. All was quiet and the only sign of police was yellow crime scene tape, which flapped in the wind around a once happy family home in a middle class neighborhood.
A next-door neighbor who asked not to be named said she did not know what was happening until police came to her door and asked her to stay inside as they investigated.
“They were the best neighbors anyone could have and we are sad,” she said. “It’s such a terrible loss.”
Kim Felix, who lives two houses down from where the gunfire erupted in Corsicana, said the couple who lived at the home had a son who had struggled with mental illness for several years, and had recently moved back into the home.
“The father just rode his lawnmower over here and brought us homemade cookies the other day,” she said. “They were really good people.”
Johnson said the suspect's vehicle was found after officers responded to the shooting in Frost using GPS and police arranged for a vehicle monitoring service to shut off the engine to stop the man as he drove along a county road.
Johnson said officers approached the vehicle to find the man inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He died a short time later at a hospital. The name of the suspected gunman has not been released.
“As the vehicle came to a full stop off the road, Corsicana SWAT officers approached the vehicle to find the driver critically injured from a self-inflected gunshot wound to the head,” Johnson said. “Corsicana SWAT, Doctor Mathew Branch, administered treatment at the scene. Ambulance personnel then transported the suspect to Navarro Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries.”
Police officials continued to investigate the multiple homicide into Saturday and withheld both the suspect, and victims’ names pending next of kin notifications.
